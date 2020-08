Yesterday’s explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands homeless.

Israel is among the many nations expressing support for Lebanon:

We wish those affected by the explosion a quick recovery. 🇮🇱🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/Mdffq76QBt

Watch: Israelis share a message of support and solidarity with the people of #Lebanon , following the #BeirutBlast .

But Israel is also putting its money where its mouth is, offering aid to its reeling neighbor:

Unfathomable tragedy unfolding in #Beirut. The region and the world must come together to help the people of #Lebanon through this time of anguish. #Israel has already offered assistance through the #UN. #BeirutBlast — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) August 4, 2020

And apparently that comes as a major shock to former Swedish prime minister and current co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations:

The only encouraging thing in this catastrophe in Lebanon 🇱🇧 is that even Israel 🇮🇱 has been quick in offering humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/3TDkzgmD5M — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) August 4, 2020

Even Israel!

EVEN Israel? What do you mean by that comment? Israel is ALWAYS the first to offer aid & often the first to deploy aid & emergency assistance when there is a disaster anywhere in the world, including among its neighbours. https://t.co/8W3S3odm9O — RɪᴄʜᴀʀᴠKᴇᴍᴘ ⋁ (@COLRICHARDKEMP) August 5, 2020

“Even Israel”????

Israel has ALWAYS been one of the very first countries to help other countries after catastrophy strikes them. The IDF Search & Rescue Unit has been to dozens of countries alone in the last 10 years. I used to be an IDF Spokesman and saw it with my own eyes. — Arye (ARO) Sharuz Shalicar (@aryeshalicar) August 5, 2020

It is not the first time that Israel has come to the aid of their neighbors. I am not fond of Netanyahu at all, but he has taken Sirian patients that needed Medical treatment into Israelian hospitals and had sent many times humanitarian aide. — Ana Verdaguer (@verdaguer_ana) August 4, 2020

Actually, Israel delivers humanitarian aid around the world on a regular basis. — A. C. Kaminski 🍽👹😷 (@ACKaminski) August 4, 2020

Why are you surprised?

Israel defends itself from its enemies, while helping the civilian population wherever it can. Let me refresh your memory:

2011 – Aid to Turkey

2013-2018 – Aid to Syria

2017 – offered help to Iran

2017 – offered help to Iraq We will continue to do both. — Orit Farkash Hacohen אורית פרקש הכהן (@FarkashOrit) August 5, 2020

Hi Carl, this might seem like a shock to you, but Israel has long history of offering humanitarian aid to countries hostile to us, incl. Iran, Syria, Turkey. So, Lebanon is not a surprise. We do it simply because it's just the right thing to do. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 4, 2020

Israel has offered humanitarian aid after disasters even to countries like Iran that deny its right to exist. It has provided relief across the globe thanks to its unfortunate experience dealing with mass casualty incidents. Seems Sweden's former Prime Minister doesn't know this. https://t.co/cAcYAWNi5z — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 5, 2020

Or he just doesn’t care.