Ana Navarro may not have time to appear on CNN tomorrow, as it looks like she’ll be pretty busy:

CNN contributor Ana Navarro is hosting a roundtable for Joe Biden's campaign tomorrow, per announcement pic.twitter.com/IWd6sxfCPC — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) August 5, 2020

Interesting.

Feels like we’ve entered an age of cable where surrogates and hosts just can blend into official campaign functions and no one really cares. Sean Duffy at Trump events. Sean Hannity selling books for the RNC. Now this. https://t.co/Cnl8kQ44am — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 5, 2020

Those lines are getting awful blurry …

Pre Trump Ana Navarro would have cried about this. — Days to Freedom: 90. Tik. Tok. (@bee_langbein) August 5, 2020

We have no doubt. And we have no doubt that she’d cry foul if a Fox News contributor were hosting a similar event about taking down Joe Biden.

Obviously, being a network contributor is not the same thing as being a host or anchor. But it’s worth raising those eyebrows at least a little bit over this, because CNN already has a serious problem confusing blatant editorializing with Real News, Mr. President.

I don’t like it. I like her, but if she’s a current CNN contributor it’s not cool. — Mary Indiana (@AuntIndy) August 5, 2020