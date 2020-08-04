By now, you’ve probably heard about the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Details are still sketchy as to exactly what happened, but that hasn’t stopped some people from wild speculation.

*invokes twenty-four hour rule* We don't know much now other than that a fire and an explosion occurred near the port in Beirut. Several theories have been floated, some more plausible than others. But there's no need to speculate now. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 4, 2020

Take former ESPN NBA reporter Chris Palmer, for example:

Good Lord. Lebanese media says it was a fireworks factory. Nope. That’s a mushroom cloud. That’s atomic. pic.twitter.com/oBgaqo4Fvm — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 4, 2020

Screenshot for those who missed it:

Let him elaborate:

The mushroom cloud forms outside of the factory. There is no question that was an atomic bomb. That is a controlled detonation. If every firework went off at the same time it wouldn’t do that. A fireworks factory exploding wouldn’t blow out windows 10 miles away. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 4, 2020

“No question.” Except maybe a few questions.

I thiiiiink we can rule this one out https://t.co/rn4mAWYoDX — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 4, 2020

Yeah, we’d say so.

It was a very bad explosion. It was absolutely not an atomic bomb. https://t.co/S94Waq2Y7n — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 4, 2020

Srsly. I mean, there are videos up close to the factory making it plain what was going on. https://t.co/yXWmxzK1mg — Lance Salyers (@lancesalyers) August 4, 2020

This isn't that complicated, people. There is a fire and a secondary explosion. There are literally none of the phenomena one sees with a nuclear explosion. pic.twitter.com/OeT2ohd7hg — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 4, 2020

Yeah, but Chris said it was a nuke. And who are we to question his expertise?

turns out NBA skills don't translate to weaponry https://t.co/aiNHDH6FG5 — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 4, 2020

Definitely a good idea to jump to conclusions within an hour of the explosion. Especially since you were on the ground there and are also an explosives expert. https://t.co/EJTLlcQEQI — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) August 4, 2020

White hot take https://t.co/ybl4sA1z1b — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 4, 2020

oh so you’re… dumb https://t.co/mm5d1XFqFU — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 4, 2020

I also heard Thanos might be involved. Be vigilant, people. https://t.co/59Te5LvUYU — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) August 4, 2020

Heh.

Stick to basketball. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 4, 2020

There is still time to delete this, Chris https://t.co/lwYDJVCoB1 — kenjac (@JackKennedy) August 4, 2020

Yeah, but where’s the fun in that?

Mark Twain put it well .. “it is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to talk and remove all doubt.” https://t.co/kcajyNiUI7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 4, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a screenshot.