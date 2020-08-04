By now, you’ve probably heard about the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Details are still sketchy as to exactly what happened, but that hasn’t stopped some people from wild speculation.
*invokes twenty-four hour rule*
We don't know much now other than that a fire and an explosion occurred near the port in Beirut. Several theories have been floated, some more plausible than others. But there's no need to speculate now.
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 4, 2020
Take former ESPN NBA reporter Chris Palmer, for example:
Good Lord. Lebanese media says it was a fireworks factory. Nope. That’s a mushroom cloud. That’s atomic. pic.twitter.com/oBgaqo4Fvm
— Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 4, 2020
Screenshot for those who missed it:
Let him elaborate:
The mushroom cloud forms outside of the factory. There is no question that was an atomic bomb. That is a controlled detonation.
If every firework went off at the same time it wouldn’t do that. A fireworks factory exploding wouldn’t blow out windows 10 miles away.
— Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 4, 2020
“No question.” Except maybe a few questions.
I thiiiiink we can rule this one out https://t.co/rn4mAWYoDX
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 4, 2020
Yeah, we’d say so.
It was a very bad explosion. It was absolutely not an atomic bomb. https://t.co/S94Waq2Y7n
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 4, 2020
Srsly. I mean, there are videos up close to the factory making it plain what was going on. https://t.co/yXWmxzK1mg
— Lance Salyers (@lancesalyers) August 4, 2020
This isn't that complicated, people. There is a fire and a secondary explosion. There are literally none of the phenomena one sees with a nuclear explosion. pic.twitter.com/OeT2ohd7hg
— Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) August 4, 2020
Yeah, but Chris said it was a nuke. And who are we to question his expertise?
turns out NBA skills don't translate to weaponry https://t.co/aiNHDH6FG5
— Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 4, 2020
Definitely a good idea to jump to conclusions within an hour of the explosion. Especially since you were on the ground there and are also an explosives expert. https://t.co/EJTLlcQEQI
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) August 4, 2020
White hot take https://t.co/ybl4sA1z1b
— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 4, 2020
oh so you’re… dumb https://t.co/mm5d1XFqFU
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 4, 2020
I also heard Thanos might be involved. Be vigilant, people. https://t.co/59Te5LvUYU
— Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) August 4, 2020
Heh.
Stick to basketball.
— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 4, 2020
There is still time to delete this, Chris https://t.co/lwYDJVCoB1
— kenjac (@JackKennedy) August 4, 2020
Yeah, but where’s the fun in that?
Mark Twain put it well .. “it is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to talk and remove all doubt.” https://t.co/kcajyNiUI7
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 4, 2020
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a screenshot.