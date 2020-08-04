Donald Trump’s interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan did … not do him any favors. He essentially stumbled his way through it. His takes on the COVID19 crisis, for example, left a lot to be desired:

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.” Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

That said, this response from Hillary Clinton is something else:

"A thousand Americans are dying a day." Trump: "It is what it is." pic.twitter.com/CkDURUfLjm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2020

Trump’s “It is what it is” is an awful thing to say. It comes across as callous at best. But if Hillary’s not the last person who should be feigning outrage over Trump’s remarks, she’s got to be up near the very top of the list.

No. What she told us was that at a certain point, dead Americans don’t make a difference.

None of this is to excuse Trump’s remarks. But Hillary Clinton has made it quite clear that she has no problem with the blood on her own hands.