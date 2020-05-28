Hey, you know what Minneapolis needs right now to calm things down? Al Sharpton.

Said no one ever.

But he’s going there anyway:

Just perfect.

Trending

He’s Al Sharpton. It’s in his best interest to fan the flames and keep the fires burning.

Never let a crisis go to waste, Al.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al SharptonMinneapolisprotestsriotriots