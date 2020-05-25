The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart was among the seemingly endless parade of blue-checked liberals who lined up to defend Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” remarks:

Biden says ‘you ain’t black’ and context dies another death. https://t.co/9QI3nnXtlr — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 23, 2020

We know we’ve said this before, but damn, it feels good to be a Democrat! Because while a WaPo fixture like Capehart can make excuses for Joe Biden, that’s not how it work for Donald Trump when he says something vulgar or awful.

British political commentator Raheem Kassam didn’t have to look too far back to find a striking difference between the Washington Post’s coverage of Trump’s inappropriate comments and their coverage of Biden’s:

Leaving this here. Night night. pic.twitter.com/egR8Q6m35P — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 25, 2020

The “analysis” of Trump’s comments was posted in April 2019. And there are plenty more WaPo “analyses” like it. Inappropriate remarks are supposed to be inappropriate regardless of who says them. So why does Trump get called out for his while Biden repeatedly gets a pass?

Double standard. — BraveEsther (@Braveding7) May 25, 2020

Yet another double standard by the fake news media. — jkw751 (@jkw751) May 25, 2020

Ah the ever popular hypocrisy and double standards of the left. Never gets old — TheJohnsHonestTruth (@JohnnyTwomley) May 25, 2020