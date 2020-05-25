You’ve probably been thinking this whole time that COVID19 is bad because it makes people very sick and has a body count. Good thing CNN is here to explain the real reason COVID19 should upset you:

And get a load of the headline:

Yeah, men are more likely to die from COVID19, but women are having a lot more trouble getting abortions these days. COVID19 is nothing if not a sexist assault on women’s rights.

Onto The List with you, CNN.

Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID19menpay disparitysexismunequal paywomenwomen's rights