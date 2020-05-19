MSNBCâ€™s Stephanie Ruhle recently spoke with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where she confronted him quite forcefully about his culpability in nursing home COVID19 deaths.

Just kidding! Ruhle, apparently mesmerized by Cuomoâ€™s song-and-dance routine, didnâ€™t hold him accountable and instead let him rewrite history:

What are Andrew Cuomoâ€™s greatest weaknesses? That he tries too hard? That he cares too much?

Something else he has in common with his brother.

