Guess it’s a slow news day at CNN, because here’s Oliver Darcy’s biggest scoop of the day:
CNN banner: "TRUMP ESCALATES DISTRACTION, DECEPTION, LIES AS DEATHS SOAR"
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2020
Real News, Mr. President!
— The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) May 19, 2020
Trending
All caps is good enough for Oliver.
Oliver is reduced to reporting on what the chyron intern typed out today. https://t.co/hgpXNNKhJz
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 19, 2020
It’s important to keep busy.
Darcy has to tell us what the banner is on his own network because no one outside of airports watches CNN.
— The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) May 19, 2020
Good point!
I thought that you only watched Fox News.
— K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) May 19, 2020
Oliver’s just full of surprises.
It's so hard to keep up with these parody accounts!
— S Metcalfe (@saml163) May 19, 2020
Real News banner: "CNN ESCALATES DISTRACTION, DECEPTION, AS THEIR RATINGS PLUMMET"
— Steven (@SirStevenKJ) May 19, 2020