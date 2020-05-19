Yesterday, Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas spoke with Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks about the cozy relationship between American media and the ChiComs:

Yesterday, @RepJimBanks talked to https://t.co/iM5dSALeKE's @Julio_Rosas11 about China's propaganda arm influencing reporting by the American mainstream media and how Democrats would rather blame President @realDonaldTrump for this pandemic than expose the communist regime. pic.twitter.com/9VdI8II7xx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2020

Here’s New Republic national security editor Adam Weinstein’s takeaway:

It's still amazing to me that the right wing's response to its own government incompetence is to become a South Park joke https://t.co/lzH5WhtbeQ pic.twitter.com/DpXtrErdEr — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 19, 2020

Oooookay.

Natsec journo is BIG MAD people aren't buying his narrative — DayOneDiff (@day_diff) May 19, 2020

He really is:

You don't hear Taiwan, Germany, or New Zealand trying to blame coronavirus deaths at home on China, it's as if they're too busy being functional societies with mentally well leaders and resultant lower rates of illness pic.twitter.com/nXO5kSN8ol — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 19, 2020

"IF YOU DISMISS MY CONSPIRACY THEORY ABOUT CHINA DEVELOPING THE VIRUS IN A LAB TO COMBAT TRUMP'S AMERICA, YOU ARE A COMMIE AGENT," warble the men who had shockingly little to say about this admin importing an Al Qaeda-connected Saudi for US military flight training — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 19, 2020

Me: The virus's apparent origin in China is not why your anti-distancing MAGA uncle spread COVID-19 to three generations of your kin Them: IT'S THE ORIGINAL SIN, EVERYTHING TODAY FLOWS FROM THEIR DECISIONS Me: Ah! So now we can talk about slavery reparations then? Them: UH — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 19, 2020

This guy definitely seems normal and reputable and worth listening to and taking seriously.

Yeah its totally crazy to adhere blame to the nation of origin that has been working overtime to get credulous fools to defend it — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) May 19, 2020

haha, yea it's not like the virus started there and then they tried to cover it up haha — Joe (@yaboyjoeee) May 19, 2020

It’s super weird that conservatives would blame a pandemic on a country that started it, covered it up, disappeared any whistleblowers that discussed it, ousted journalists for covering it, lied to the CDC about it and continually hides death counts. Super weird indeed. https://t.co/KTsAur9AFZ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 19, 2020

This is quite possibly the most disingenuous argument I have ever read on a platform that also has @brianstelter on it. https://t.co/FfK9Kv8rYr — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) May 19, 2020

Ha!