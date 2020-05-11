If only Hillary Clinton were president instead of Donald Trump … this COVID19 thing would be under control and we’d all be so much better off.
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski know:
Morning Joe on the Coronavirus: “Lives could be saved” if Trump agreed to leave office.
“America would be far better off … Senior citizens would be far safer." pic.twitter.com/7kZFdfsgPI
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 11, 2020
Show your work, “Morning Joe.”
Tell me @JoeNBC – whose policy was it to place covid-19 patients into nursing homes?
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 11, 2020
Trump didn’t force infected seniors back into Nursing Homes. Cuomo did and purposely put the most vulnerable at risk.
— Annie Higgins (@Midwood49) May 11, 2020
@Morning_Joe Actually senior citizens would be safer not living in New York under the leadership of @NYGovCuomo
— Steve Adams (@SteveAdams54) May 11, 2020
But Orange Man Bad.
penetrating analysis 😂😂😂😂
— Mike Karam (@mwkaram85) May 11, 2020
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 11, 2020
They must feel like real chumps for giving him all that free publicity and getting him elected. https://t.co/dgaUDezj6a
— China is lying (@jtLOL) May 11, 2020
No kidding.