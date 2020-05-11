Somebody needs to rein in Joe Biden. Well, rein him in some more:

Seriously Joe Biden? You view your vice presidential pick as a "calendar model?"https://t.co/WEnKUFdg02 pic.twitter.com/UVEN3n5WeQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 11, 2020

Oh dear.

The @nytimes reports that Biden “has likened running-mate evaluation to deciding among calendar models.” Binders of women, anyone? pic.twitter.com/c1vwPcZ3Vc — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) May 11, 2020

Now, before anyone jumps in and points out that Biden was talking about dudes, isn’t the issue here that Biden is likening possible running mates to calendar models? Isn’t that still objectification? And isn’t that wrong?

imagine a world where mitt romney said "i'm going through calendar models to pick my vice president" https://t.co/BETKiQwz8c — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 11, 2020

It would help derail his campaign. Oh.

Binders of calendar models? — Langhorne (@_Langhorne) May 11, 2020

Binders full of calendar models. https://t.co/Mm4QAMTfVi — jon gabriel (@exjon) May 11, 2020

Some objectification is more equal than others.

Meanwhile:

Dude just can't get out of his own way. — RealSports&MovieGuru (@TheRealSportsG2) May 11, 2020

He really can’t.