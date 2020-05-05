Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations are most definitely a thorn in Joe Biden’s side, but they’re hardly the only one. Quite a few of Biden’s greatest hits — many of them all but forgotten — are coming back into the light.
Including this one:
lol #Biden2020 KEKW pic.twitter.com/IjwcpHymPa
— Patricia Stone🍥 (@truMalma) May 5, 2020
Oh dear.
MALARKEY DETECTED @mydoghasagun
— Dan Stringer, Manager, In-Home Entertainment (@Danstringer74) May 5, 2020
"He says his memory failed him"
O RLY?!
— Súper Mega Hombre (@PJMorell) May 5, 2020
I'm seeing a trend here
— Foam Sword of Damocles (@FoamOf) May 5, 2020
I am deceased. This could not be any worse for biden. pic.twitter.com/K2OAVGA7aE
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 5, 2020
It can always get worse. But … it’s not good. This is the sort of thing that’s ripe for a Trump campaign ad.
How the hell is this totally totally new to me? https://t.co/29Q8NdzHmg
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 5, 2020
Well, there are a lot of people who would prefer that you don’t know it’s out there.
This video combined with his plagiarism destroyed his run in 1988.
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 5, 2020
Will it be a factor in destroying his run in 2020?
A classic from 1987. Biden can still flash that old anger ("look, fat") & fabulism, but there's no way he could rattle the lies off like this anymore. https://t.co/gfvGdZm52O
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 5, 2020
Happens to the best of us. And the worst.
***
