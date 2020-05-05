Don’t get us wrong. We’re all for the Second Amendment. But if you’re going to exercise your constitutional right to bear arms, you should probably make sure you actually know how to, well, bear arms.

This guy thinks he knows how … but he clearly does not:

I had a heart attack three times watching this guy handle a gun pic.twitter.com/hQ1N79JTPi — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) May 5, 2020

Holy moly. It’s called “gun safety” for a reason. Safety matters.

how to handle a gun if you *want* to die pic.twitter.com/DWdJpKgqaX — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 5, 2020

In the Marine Corps, we had four rules for safe weapons handling, and this guy has -65. — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) May 5, 2020

I’ve never touched a gun in my life and have no idea specifically how to handle them, but this video gave me MAJOR anxiety — bruh (@garbear1234567) May 5, 2020

For future reference, everything in this video is wrong. — Taynna (@Taynna) May 5, 2020

Holy crap that is traumatizing — JC (@conductress) May 5, 2020