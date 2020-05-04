Over the weekend, the Henrico County Police Department’s Twitter account sent out this tweet about a reported shooting:

Today, two days later, they posted an update:

Trending

But wait, there’s more!

That’s great and all, but we … have questions.

Some footage of this gender reveal might be helpful. Because we’re having trouble figuring out exactly how a gender reveal could be mistaken for a shooting.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gender revealHenrico CountyHenrico County Policeshooting