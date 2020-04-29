The way much of the MSM’s COVID19 coverage has gone, you’d think that New York was setting the bar for how best to cope with the COVID19 crisis. Why is that?

Ben Shapiro’s got an idea, and he makes a pretty compelling case in this thread:

Has Donald Trump’s response to the COVID19 pandemic been perfect? No. Far from it, in fact. But at this point, it’s impossible to ignore the glaring difference between how Trump and GOP governors’ responses are being treated by the media and how those of Democratic leaders have been treated. Democrats like Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio have proven themselves more than capable of exercising extremely crappy — and ultimately dangerous — judgment.

