In case you missed it, yesterday, Mike Pence gave the media and Democrats a welcome distraction from the brewing Joe Biden/Tara Reade sexual assault case by not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic:

VP Pence does not wear a mask during Tuesday’s visit to the Mayo Clinic, which is requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face covering or mask in effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/qIddFN9UTW

Were the optics great? Not really. Then again, Pence is one of the most frequently tested people in this country, so he has reason to believe that he’s not infected.

In any event, AOC saw another opportunity to wag her finger at Pence for being a SCIENCE DENIER, and you can bet she took it:

When I warned everyone in *February* that Pence doesn’t believe in science and shouldn’t be in charge of COVID response, I meant it. But I admit I did not have “VP visits COVID patients without wearing a mask” on my bingo board. https://t.co/LmMM3n0Eng — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2020

We, however, definitely had “shrill, self-righteous congresswoman attempts to rewrite history in order to dunk on Mike Pence” on our Bingo card.

Was that before or after you called us racist for not congregating at Chinese restaurants? 🤔 https://t.co/yFTNdmrRfo — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) April 29, 2020

Well, let’s see … that would’ve been before. It was in *mid-March* that AOC scolded people not “patroning” Chinese and Asian restaurants “because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

Noted scientist AOC thinks you should go to restaurants in March https://t.co/BAe7XIwcuE — Sowzees Exotic (@Sowzees) April 29, 2020

.@AOC: "People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they're not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight up racism around the Coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/2tTabQCIdW — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 11, 2020

So, she didn’t think Mike Pence had any business being part of the COVID19 response back in *February*, but in *March* she was claiming that anyone who didn’t eat at a Chinese restaurant was racist. Hate to break it to her, but it’s not Mike Pence who looks worse here.

“Don’t be xenophobic about what restaurants you catch covid19 from” SCIENCE! — Sowzees Exotic (@Sowzees) April 29, 2020

You have to stand in awe of her lack of self-awareness. Most of that caucus quite frankly. — Jonathan Zukawski (@JZukawski) April 29, 2020

Can’t wait to see what psychic abilities she’ll tout next!