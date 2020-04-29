In case you missed it, yesterday, Mike Pence gave the media and Democrats a welcome distraction from the brewing Joe Biden/Tara Reade sexual assault case by not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic:
VP Pence does not wear a mask during Tuesday’s visit to the Mayo Clinic, which is requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face covering or mask in effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/qIddFN9UTW
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020
Were the optics great? Not really. Then again, Pence is one of the most frequently tested people in this country, so he has reason to believe that he’s not infected.