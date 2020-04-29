In case you missed it, yesterday, Mike Pence gave the media and Democrats a welcome distraction from the brewing Joe Biden/Tara Reade sexual assault case by not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic:

Were the optics great? Not really. Then again, Pence is one of the most frequently tested people in this country, so he has reason to believe that he’s not infected.

In any event, AOC saw another opportunity to wag her finger at Pence for being a SCIENCE DENIER, and you can bet she took it:

We, however, definitely had “shrill, self-righteous congresswoman attempts to rewrite history in order to dunk on Mike Pence” on our Bingo card.

Well, let’s see … that would’ve been before. It was in *mid-March* that AOC scolded people not “patroning” Chinese and Asian restaurants “because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

So, she didn’t think Mike Pence had any business being part of the COVID19 response back in *February*, but in *March* she was claiming that anyone who didn’t eat at a Chinese restaurant was racist. Hate to break it to her, but it’s not Mike Pence who looks worse here.

Can’t wait to see what psychic abilities she’ll tout next!

