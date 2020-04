After having some time to sleep on Donald Trump’s most recent COVID19 press conference, Hillary Clinton has come up with a yuge dunk on the president:

Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

Trump’s comments were — shall we say? — clumsy and poorly thought out. He did not, however, tell people that it would be a good idea to poison themselves. Hillary Clinton knows this, of course. She just doesn’t care.

Yeah, only Hillary is allowed to instruct people to kill themselves https://t.co/jLMEaXte38 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 24, 2020

Oof.

Every day I thank God you lost in 2016. And I didn't even vote for Trump. https://t.co/FBn22CXUm7 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 24, 2020

Oh yeah … she did lose, didn’t she?

I mean… you lost to that. https://t.co/UjOqLQlyft — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

Yeah it’s not the dunk she thinks it is.. — Dr. Hoju (@jleonardphd) April 24, 2020

She has no idea she is dunking on herself. — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 24, 2020

And yet he defeated you. Every day is a new humiliation, isn't it? https://t.co/x9a3gvRZbW — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 24, 2020

Can’t wait to see what new humiliation tomorrow will bring!

