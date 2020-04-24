As Twitchy told you earlier, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman was out with a new scoop casting even more doubt on the MSM’s initial narrative about an Arizona couple who ingested fish tank cleaner because Donald Trump told them to without actually telling them to.

Those close to the AZ engineer who died after his wife put fishtank cleaner in his soda say her story doesn't add uphttps://t.co/Ifr66fVM7V via @alanagoodman pic.twitter.com/dd8C4hJlIP — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) April 24, 2020

Well, if there’s one thing a media firefighter hates, it’s some uppity conservative outlet out-journalisming them.

And Reuters’ Amanda Becker is pissed:

<<Reminds self to never so much as retweet a Beacon story because the related troll army is so obnoxious it's not worth it>> (Plus given their racist headlines & BS it's better to not give them any traffic) — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) April 24, 2020

Here’s her now-deleted retweet:

She has standards, after all.

Or you can admit you rolled your eyes at a headline without actually reading the piece you were rolling your eyes at. Dunno.. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

Please. A Real Journalist™ descend from her ivory tower to read something in the Washington Free Beacon? Don’t be silly.

OK. Show us the racist headline. I looked at the piece you RTd and it appears to attempt to understand why someone would ingest fish-tank cleaner given his education and experience. I see no problem with the story. Can you explain your objection to it? https://t.co/EMbNFcWVjG — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 24, 2020

Her objection to it is that Alana Goodman did what our firefighters claim to do every day but frequently fail at.

agree, it is best that YOU don't retweet, because people will be able to see how much better their journalism is compared to yours. — Occam'sRazorBurn (@scorobe1) April 24, 2020

You hate their troll army so much you're publicly baiting them at this very moment, no doubt to then say "sEe? I wAs RiGhT!" — neontaster (@neontaster) April 24, 2020

Or maybe the Beacon is doing the job that you only think you're doing and you're resentful. — ayasgirl (@ayasgirl) April 24, 2020

Just because @alanagoodman did the journalism you were too lazy to do, that doesn't mean you should acknowledge it. https://t.co/T44uA96k62 — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 24, 2020

Maybe Becker could channel some of the energy she’s spent being bitter at the Free Beacon toward being a better journalist.

You're not as important as you think you are. FYI. https://t.co/c20AXqikgR — RBe (@RBPundit) April 24, 2020