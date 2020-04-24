As Twitchy told you earlier, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman was out with a new scoop casting even more doubt on the MSM’s initial narrative about an Arizona couple who ingested fish tank cleaner because Donald Trump told them to without actually telling them to.

Well, if there’s one thing a media firefighter hates, it’s some uppity conservative outlet out-journalisming them.

And Reuters’ Amanda Becker is pissed:

Here’s her now-deleted retweet:

She has standards, after all.

Please. A Real Journalist™ descend from her ivory tower to read something in the Washington Free Beacon? Don’t be silly.

Her objection to it is that Alana Goodman did what our firefighters claim to do every day but frequently fail at.

Maybe Becker could channel some of the energy she’s spent being bitter at the Free Beacon toward being a better journalist.

