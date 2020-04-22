Before you go accusing Nancy Pelosi of playing politics with people’s lives, you might want to check with PolitiFact:
PolitiFact: Democrats aren’t ‘refusing’ to return from vacation. All of Congress is in recess https://t.co/X7I98jN6y9 pic.twitter.com/4ldo5WKlfJ
— Amy Hollyfield (@amy_hollyfield) April 22, 2020
Serious, you guys:
Posts on Facebook take the vacation claim further and suggest that all Democrats are on vacation until May 4 and “refuse to come back” to sign a bill to replenish the program.
This is misleading. All of Congress, which includes House and Senate Republicans, are in recess to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
The post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Facebook.)
…
But Democrats have not refused to come back from “vacation.” Both the Senate and the House are in recess until May 4 to avoid spreading the coronavirus. The decision was made by congressional leadership. This post rates False.
False. Because, you know, to rate it True would be inconvenient.
Who is in charge of the House?
— Peacefully Coexisting (@mrsmolescroft) April 22, 2020
Gee, I wonder who is in control of the House right now? https://t.co/JhoZsDuxN6
— Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) April 22, 2020
Who is it?
Wow, I wonder who decides when Congress is in recess?
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 22, 2020
Inquiring minds wanna know, PolitiFact!
This is absurd. Pelosi decides when the House recesses. This isn't a a "fact-check," it's a lie.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 22, 2020
This is absolutely hilarious. The House Calendar had members scheduled to be in session this week and next.
They are not in session…. because Democratic Leadership is refusing to call members back. https://t.co/z956qINPqL
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 22, 2020
This is utterly and incontrovertibly WRONG.
The House is literally meeting this afternoon at 1pm.https://t.co/RJfA35K8Vd
That Pelosi elected not to schedule any business requiring members attendance is a different issue and the one Trump was talking about. https://t.co/sxO7oMl3xh
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 22, 2020
Fact Check: FALSE
Speaker Pelosi determines when the House is in session.
House Republicans are ready to work. 💯 https://t.co/xLGdIlDwOy
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 22, 2020
Psst. Pelosi could call them back from recess whenever she wants.
So Pelosi is, in fact, refusing to return from vacation.
Quite literally.
But… thank you for proving once more that Politifact is biased garbage. https://t.co/Xn0eTPkKjB
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 22, 2020
Ah, see, Nancy Pelosi put the House in recess, so it's not Nancy Pelosi's fault that the House isn't in session.
y'all just got Politifact'd https://t.co/9gldiERz9e
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 22, 2020
What a ludicrous take from Politifact…not that I am surprised.
Imagine if Mitch…ah, forget it.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2020
It's like clockwork at this point.
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 22, 2020
Journalism. Is. Hot. Garbage. https://t.co/lQaAv2rKKB
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 22, 2020