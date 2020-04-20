Crude oil prices tanked hard today. Which means, of course, that the time is ripe for a Green New Deal. The climate movement is known for having its priorities straight, after all.

So it makes sense that the Sunrise Movement, which describes itself as “building a movement of young people to combat climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process,” would be embracing sub-zero oil prices with aplomb.

Observe:

They see a golden opportunity here, folks.

Inquiring minds wanna know. And it’s a reasonable question, given the Sunrise Movement’s subsequent tweet:

Holy crap. We can only hope that they don’t even buy what they’re trying to sell.

Forget it; they’re rolling.

Real Socialism Has Never Been Tried.™ Neither has understanding economics, evidently.

And howGuess the Sunrise Movement’s got that going for them, at least.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.

