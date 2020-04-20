Crude oil prices tanked hard today. Which means, of course, that the time is ripe for a Green New Deal. The climate movement is known for having its priorities straight, after all.
So it makes sense that the Sunrise Movement, which describes itself as “building a movement of young people to combat climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process,” would be embracing sub-zero oil prices with aplomb.
Observe:
