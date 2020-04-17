In case you missed it, Donald Trump has been pretty active on Twitter today, calling for, among other things, the liberation of several states:

How helpful this is is … certainly up for debate.

But the debate pretty much ends when you take it to the level to which prog radio show host Dean Obeidallah has taken it:

Interesting take, Dean.

 

Dean makes Trump look rational by comparison.

Trump’s most vocal critics actually do themselves a disservice by being so … well, so vocal. Donald Trump is more than capable of digging himself into a rhetorical hole, but when people like Dean Obeidallah swoop in, they grab the shovel and dig even bigger holes of their own.

