In case you missed it, Donald Trump has been pretty active on Twitter today, calling for, among other things, the liberation of several states:

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

How helpful this is is … certainly up for debate.

The White House put out a reasonable, if bare-bones, plan to lift lockdowns through a cautious tiered approach yesterday. So, why is the President undermining that by screaming insane rhetoric on Twitter today? Come on, man. https://t.co/OGdXyB0sLO — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 17, 2020

I understand questioning if some of the provisions of lockdowns are reasonable, effective, or even constitutional. There's a legitimate debate going on around the more extreme measures. But screaming in all caps about how we need to LIBERATE whole states sends a bizarre message. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 17, 2020

But the debate pretty much ends when you take it to the level to which prog radio show host Dean Obeidallah has taken it:

Lets be clear: Trump is calling for militia members to liberate Michigan. Trump is inciting not just violence but a civil war. Trump is worse than the virus – Trump is a cancer. https://t.co/LOnwWXs4Ac — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE AMERICA from Trump and Trumpism. After we defeat Trump this November we next must root out and eradicate Trumpism wherever it is found. Our nation depends on it! https://t.co/MOKlXcb1E3 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

Trump is calling for rebellion and insurrection in violation of the law. Trump should be arrested! 18 U.S. Code § 2383.Rebellion or insurrection. https://t.co/Gq4hG0KtSA https://t.co/lioU2ZQGpo — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

This is only the beginning of Trump calling for violence to stay in power. Expect more. Trump will do everything and anything to stay in power. A civil war is just one part of it. Trump should be ARRESTED! https://t.co/lioU2ZQGpo — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

I always rebuffed those who called my radio show saying we are heading to a civil war. But it’s now 100 percent clear trump wants to see one. Trumpism will not win. America will. https://t.co/qBlwQxHpjl — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

Please understand that This is NOT a game. As experts on fascism will tell you, Trump is priming his base. He is preparing for them to rise up and use violence to keep him in power. https://t.co/lioU2ZQGpo — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

Interesting take, Dean.

That's some interpretation you have there. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) April 17, 2020

That's quite a conclusion to draw from two words — Acquisitive Chuckle (@Acq_Chuckle) April 17, 2020

Not a Trump fan, but this is an eye-roller of a take. — Girth (@rgreenway2) April 17, 2020

Dean makes Trump look rational by comparison.

This is ultimately where the cycle always ends. Trump will say something outrageous, will receive some due criticism for it, but then it just boils over into kooky derangement like this, and then I just tap out, because a pox on both your houses (to continue the disease motif). pic.twitter.com/aRs5c99ASG — neontaster (@neontaster) April 17, 2020

Trump could set an orphanage on fire because he was cold and somehow people would overplay it to the point I'd end up feeling the need to defend him. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 17, 2020

Trump’s most vocal critics actually do themselves a disservice by being so … well, so vocal. Donald Trump is more than capable of digging himself into a rhetorical hole, but when people like Dean Obeidallah swoop in, they grab the shovel and dig even bigger holes of their own.