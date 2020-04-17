Who says government stuff has to be boring? Pretty sure the Indiana Election Commission just proved otherwise:
Holy moly. Indiana Election Commission meeting had just started on Zoom when someone switched video to them masturbating.
My eyes! My eyes!
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) April 17, 2020
Dude.
So was it a previous video of them masturbating or were they doing it real time?
— Misty (@hoosiemommy27) April 17, 2020
Real time I think. Some guy who is way too pleased with his little member.
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) April 17, 2020
We’ll … take your word for it.
omg
— Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) April 17, 2020
Most exciting election commission meeting ever. 😜
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) April 17, 2020
As chair Paul Okeson said “That was a first.”
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) April 17, 2020
But will it be a last?
This is the future Liberals want https://t.co/xtpLesGpW7
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 17, 2020
Anyway, guess it eventually got back to the, um, business at hand:
Now they are thanking each other for bipartisanship cooperation.
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) April 17, 2020
Discussing primary. Adopt 2020-40. It’s posted on commission website. Primary moved to June 2. Lots of fiddly detail stuff.
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) April 17, 2020
Plenty of “fiddly detail stuff,” we reckon.