Damn, it feels good to be a grifter! Just ask the Lincoln Project, whose members are doing quite well for themselves thanks to the generosity of their more gullible fellow Americans:

To mark the occasion of @ProjectLincoln endorsing Joe Biden, the cmte gifts another $12K to founder Reed Galen's firm for ad production costs. It has now spent $261.6K, w/$29.7K on merchant fees, and ~89% of the remainder paid out to Lincoln Project members and their firms. pic.twitter.com/BKrPbhLaCb — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 10, 2020

They’ve been at this for some time now. Check out this thread to follow their impressive progress.

At what point is it considered a ScamPAC? Because I think that 89% of the money brought in going to the companies of the people who created the PAC is well above that point. https://t.co/0fspphkxJt — RBe (@RBPundit) April 10, 2020

Grifters gonna grift. — silverelvis77 (@silverelvis77) April 10, 2020

He sure does!

In all seriousness, I respect a grift that shameless pic.twitter.com/6IayxI3AQY — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) April 10, 2020

You almost have to hand it to the Lincoln Project for this.

If you donate to the Lincoln Project, 90% of your money is going to the clowns running the PAC. Do you feel stupid yet? — RBe (@RBPundit) April 10, 2020

Actuaries place it at about 97% actually. https://t.co/TvupzHmrFu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2020

You should feel stupid by donating to the Lincoln Project regardless — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 10, 2020

Don’t say you weren’t warned.