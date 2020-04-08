Is this Real News, Mr. President?

We get that Chris Cuomo is pissed that he has COVID19. Who can blame him? We’d be pissed, too. But his 102-degree fever doesn’t excuse this brazen hit job.

Lord knows there’s no shortage of reasons to criticize Donald Trump. Yet day after day, firefighters like Chris Cuomo continue to invent bogus ones.

Is it any wonder that Trump’s “enemy of the people” message resonates so strongly with so many people?

