Is this Real News, Mr. President?
CNN's Chris Cuomo deceptively edited this clip to make it look like Trump said that he didn't take action on the coronavirus because he didn't want to upset people
After the CNN clip, Trump's full remarks play which show Trump talking about the action he took
Cuomo cut that out pic.twitter.com/9cwgPvhj1u
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 8, 2020
We get that Chris Cuomo is pissed that he has COVID19. Who can blame him? We’d be pissed, too. But his 102-degree fever doesn’t excuse this brazen hit job.
Wow. Holy selective editing, @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/H8XvtzdnXQ
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 8, 2020
Lord knows there’s no shortage of reasons to criticize Donald Trump. Yet day after day, firefighters like Chris Cuomo continue to invent bogus ones.
Fredo has no Credo
— Dude73 (@TheCrockBarrack) April 8, 2020
@CNN lies again
— John (@sekmet1229) April 8, 2020
Is it any wonder that Trump’s “enemy of the people” message resonates so strongly with so many people?