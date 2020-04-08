Vice President Mike Pence is nothing if not a heartless, soulless, evil bastard. Bloomberg News knows it, and they want you to know it, too:

Wow, what a jerk.

That’s Mike Pence in a nutshell.

Or … not.

It’s not right. At all.

It sucks.

Bloomberg’s own story doesn’t even support their tweet:

“You are vital,” he said during a press conference late Tuesday. “You are giving a great service to the people of the United States of America and we need you to continue, as a part of what we call critical infrastructure, to show up and do your job.” In return, Pence said, the government will “work tirelessly” to ensure their workplaces are safe.

Pence’s remarks came just hours after the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union that represents thousands of poultry-processing workers across the southern U.S. reported that two members at a Tyson Foods Inc. facility in Camilla, Georgia, had died from the virus. It was unclear whether they were infected while at work.

Watch:

(That video is from Bloomberg’s article, by the way.)

So basically, Bloomberg News completely misrepresented Mike Pence’s remarks.

It really is.

