Vice President Mike Pence is nothing if not a heartless, soulless, evil bastard. Bloomberg News knows it, and they want you to know it, too:

Pence tells U.S. food workers to "do your job" as some fall ill https://t.co/AQMl2i6rjL — Bloomberg (@business) April 8, 2020

Wow, what a jerk.

That sounds so cold and yet so weak. — Get Real (@Getrealorelse) April 8, 2020

Unbelievable. A heart beat away from the presidency — herman singh (@futureherman) April 8, 2020

He and Trump won't be happy until everyone is dead. — Essex Royal (@royal_essex) April 8, 2020

That’s Mike Pence in a nutshell.

Or … not.

Without reading, I guarantee you this is not right. https://t.co/K4bkwMKt9V — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 8, 2020

It’s not right. At all.

Look at this asshole framing. https://t.co/NXOSOaRAKF — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 8, 2020

It sucks.

That is not what he said. — WASH YOUR HANDS (@AlexOls90654286) April 8, 2020

Stop lying, that is not what he said.https://t.co/EEEbfWM9kt — Sympathy, Empathy, Dignity. (@liberrocky) April 8, 2020

Come on you know that is not what he said. At least pretend to be reporters please — LehmanRiskManagement (@LehmanRisk) April 8, 2020

Bloomberg’s own story doesn’t even support their tweet:

“You are vital,” he said during a press conference late Tuesday. “You are giving a great service to the people of the United States of America and we need you to continue, as a part of what we call critical infrastructure, to show up and do your job.” In return, Pence said, the government will “work tirelessly” to ensure their workplaces are safe. Pence’s remarks came just hours after the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union that represents thousands of poultry-processing workers across the southern U.S. reported that two members at a Tyson Foods Inc. facility in Camilla, Georgia, had died from the virus. It was unclear whether they were infected while at work.

Watch:

(That video is from Bloomberg’s article, by the way.)

So basically, Bloomberg News completely misrepresented Mike Pence’s remarks.

That’s some media matters crap right there. — Bourbon For One (@bourbonforone) April 8, 2020

It really is.

Completely out of context…outrageous. Listen to it yourself in its entirety. — Windy (@RumarWindy) April 8, 2020