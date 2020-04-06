Whoever wrote this tweet about Ralph Northam for NBC Washington deserves a raise:

In a striking moment, Gov. Ralph Northam put on his own black face mask. He urged every Virginian to do the same https://t.co/3TrctrOJN5 pic.twitter.com/Xblriihbpp — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 6, 2020

The tweet was sadly deleted for some reason. But don’t worry — we’ve got it:

RIP us, because we’re dead.

I give you the worst (or best?) worded tweet of the year. pic.twitter.com/9zYi0Iahka — neontaster (@neontaster) April 6, 2020

And it gets better still:

Upon closer examination, the governor's face mask appears to be dark green. https://t.co/6zXqRmYVOY — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) April 6, 2020

That one’s gone, too:

Why are you deleting these awesome tweets, NBC Washington?

This is amazing — Lubbs (@lubbswc) April 6, 2020

I am laughing so hard right now. pic.twitter.com/tm8UvptJPI — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 6, 2020

HOLY I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/qqTc37QUDh — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) April 6, 2020

We have so little these days to laugh about. Don’t take this away from us, NBC Washington.