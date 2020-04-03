We’ve seen a lot of about-faces and hypocrisy from media firefighters in the age of COVID19 (well, more about-faces and hypocrisy than usual, at least).

We could try to come up with a clever way to preface this clip from Tucker Carlson’s show, but @ComfortablySmug’s summary pretty much does the trick:

Basically, the New York Times has done everything they accuse conservatives and Fox News of doing when it comes to COVID19. They’re guilty of weapons-grade projection, and Carlson’s right to call them out for it.

