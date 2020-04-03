We’ve seen a lot of about-faces and hypocrisy from media firefighters in the age of COVID19 (well, more about-faces and hypocrisy than usual, at least).

What the media tells you to do pic.twitter.com/i8lH1uweCE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 3, 2020

We could try to come up with a clever way to preface this clip from Tucker Carlson’s show, but @ComfortablySmug’s summary pretty much does the trick:

Tucker nails it. Keep in mind, journos are buying masks while telling you not to. Then they attack Trump, conservatives, Christians, and Fox News. It's almost as if they're dishonest Liberal Hacks pic.twitter.com/n7fUgixtML — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 3, 2020

Basically, the New York Times has done everything they accuse conservatives and Fox News of doing when it comes to COVID19. They’re guilty of weapons-grade projection, and Carlson’s right to call them out for it.