There’s little doubt that social distancing can be an effective means of mitigating the spread of COVID19. Some states are even using law enforcement to make sure people follow shelter in place guidelines.

But the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is apparently taking things up another notch:

Here’s the video:

Seems a little excessive, no?

Trending

Just a teensy bit.

Totally.

Might be time for California’s government to re-evaluate priorities.

That’s a really good question.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaL.A. CountyL.A. County Sheriff's Departmentlaw enforcementMalibupaddle boarderpaddle boardingshelter-in-placesocial distancing