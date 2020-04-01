Have you heard? Russia is great again. At least relative to America.

Just ask Ben Rhodes:

Trending

Yeah, the U.S. really sucks because we’re not as trustworthy or reliable as China or Russia. Shame on us!

We’re just trying to save lives over here, Ben. Sorry if that’s not as stunning and brave as what the ChiComs and Putin are doing.

That’s Ben Rhodes’ idea of aid.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodescoronavirusCOVID19Russia