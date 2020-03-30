Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson is generally best known ’round these parts as the guy with endless threads about how Donald Trump is involved in some kind of conspiracy, often with Russia. But it will no doubt please you to learn that he’s just as capable of beclowning himself with a single tweet.

Just like he does here:

When Russian president Vladimir Putin wants to bring only good coronavirus news to his people and *can't*, he shuts up completely—at least on coronavirus. That's *terrible* leadership. But it's far *better* than what Trump does, which is *lie* whenever he can't offer good news. https://t.co/QSRRRjoePy — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) March 30, 2020

“Ackshually, Putin’s leadership is way better than Donald Trump’s” is a hell of a take. But CNN seems to have decided that Putin and Russia are good now, so why not Seth Abramson?

Here we see what @secupp refers to as a journalist on the front lines of the covid19 fight. Don’t take your politics out on them, tho. — China started COVID-19 (@nysportsfan1364) March 30, 2020

Last month’s villain is this month’s next-in-line for the MSM to fellate. — Orpheus 🥃🇺🇸 (@BulleitBro) March 30, 2020

🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴I’m Seth🥴🥴🥴I’m never right. 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 30, 2020

You know what this means, Seth, don’t you?

✍️🏼✍️🏼✍️🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 30, 2020

Onto the list you go!