You know what they say about opinions and buttholes, right? Everybody has one.

Yeah, well, some are a lot sh*ttier than others.

Case in point, this New York Times Opinion piece from Katherine Stewart, who is purportedly some kind of expert on the Religious Right (she’s even written a book!):

“The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved by Evangelicals.”

Well, don’t worry. At least Stewart was kind enough to point out that not all Evangelicals are responsible for the COVID19 outbreak … just the important ones. The ones that have access to Donald Trump:

Not every pastor is behaving recklessly, of course, and not every churchgoer in these uncertain times is showing up for services out of disregard for the scientific evidence. Far from it. Yet none of the benign uses of religion in this time of crisis have anything to do with Mr. Trump’s expressed hope that the country would be “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” He could, of course, have said, “by mid-April.” But Mr. Trump did not invoke Easter by accident, and many of his evangelical allies were pleased by his vision of “packed churches all over our country.”

Yes, “Easter” is definitely a dog whistle and a date that non-Evangelicals should have been deeply concerned about.

Honestly, we’re not even sure what this garbage “opinion” piece is supposed to be, other than a brazen attempt to shift blame for China’s malfeasance onto a group of people that aren’t responsible for the COVID19 crisis.

Wonder why the New York Times would publish something like that.

They literally cannot.

Anything to appease the ChiComs.

The New York Times knows where their bread is buttered.

Tags: bigotrycoronavirusCOVID19evangelical ChristiansEvangelicalsKatherine Stewartnew york timesNew York Times Opinion