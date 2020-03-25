“Feminist media critic” and Feminist Frequency podcast host Anita Sarkeesian has some questions about America:
Why hasn't America frozen rents and mortgages?
Why hasn't America nationalized its health services?
Why hasn't America released everyone in prisons?
Why hasn't America issued a "shelter in place" for the whole nation?
Now's a good time to read up on alternatives to capitalism.
— Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) March 25, 2020
Now’s an even better time to read up on alternatives to Anita Sarkeesian.
— Woke Contrarian✌❤🏴 (@Woke_Contrarian) March 25, 2020
Seriously, where do we even begin with this?
Anita Sarkeesian coming out for putting more rapists on the streets is not what I expected 2020 to bring
— Punished Scotch (@PunishedScotch) March 25, 2020
Yes letting rapists and murders run amok is how we solve this virus dealeo pic.twitter.com/aG1hXHoxht
— Durt Mgurt (@oldirtyblunt) March 25, 2020
Ah yes, anti-capitalist regimes and their famously humane prison systems.
— quarantaster (@neontaster) March 25, 2020
I have read up on the alternatives. They have all resulted in millions of deaths, genocides, and failed economies. No thanks.
— NeverSocialism (@TXCuffer) March 25, 2020
1. Because that isn't how economies work.
2. Because we like good health care.
3. Because they're criminals.
4. Because federalism. https://t.co/5mzLQGSUjF
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 25, 2020
(1) To do so would end all lending, buying and building;
(2) Nationalization doesn't magically make beds and ventilators appear (ask Italy);
(3) Releasing rapists and murderers in the midst of a global pandemic is not a good idea.
(4) We have states.
Your alternatives suck. https://t.co/GPblXBsqcf
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 25, 2020
1) Because you have no idea how anything works.
2) See Number 1.
3) See Number 1.
4) See Number 1.
— Greg (@Money_Moose) March 25, 2020
Or, put even more simply:
Because it's a stupid idea
— Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 25, 2020