This afternoon, Nancy Pelosi dovetailed her efforts to screw up Congress’ COVID19 relief efforts nicely with an ode to the Affordable Care Act. Because priorities.

You’ll no doubt be pleased to know that apparently even she is struggling to swallow her own B.S.:

If cringe could cure the #coronavirus, Pelosi would have just saved us all.pic.twitter.com/AdeqBHFP2P — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 23, 2020

Seems about right.

Omg — DrNeo (@sgspurr) March 23, 2020