Adjusting to COVID19 has been difficult for a lot of people. Including parents of young kids.

For what it’s worth, Mary Katharine Ham is right there with them and understands what they’re going through. She recently recorded a message for parents out there who, like her, are struggling to find their footing — and their identities as parents.

Take a few minutes to watch and listen:

Fantastic.

Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates Ham’s effort. Take this troll, for instance:

We have something in common with that guy, in that we can’t think of something nice to say right now. What an absolute jerk.

Of course, leave it to Mary Katharine Ham to stay on the high road and shut that troll down with her trademark wit and grace:

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is just one of the many reasons we love her.

