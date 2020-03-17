As a general rule, the only thing worse than one Cuomo brother is two Cuomo brothers.

But as another general rule, many rules have exceptions.

This would be an exception to the Cuomo Rule:

If every episode of Chris Cuomo’s show were like that, we might actually tune in once in a while.

Seriously, though. Opportunities to laugh are getting pretty scarce these days, so when one comes along, we’ll seize it.

