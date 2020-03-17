As a general rule, the only thing worse than one Cuomo brother is two Cuomo brothers.

But as another general rule, many rules have exceptions.

This would be an exception to the Cuomo Rule:

CHRIS CUOMO: There's always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you. Just so you know. ANDREW CUOMO: I called mom just before I came on this show. By the way, she said I was her favorite. Good news is she said you are her second favorite. Second favorite son, Christopher. pic.twitter.com/wogd0oP2tb — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 17, 2020

If every episode of Chris Cuomo’s show were like that, we might actually tune in once in a while.

This video of brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo fighting ON AIR about their mom’s favorite child, calling their parents, and breaking curfew growing up is better than anything Shakespeare ever wrote pic.twitter.com/h7KF6pOdun — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 17, 2020

This is if like the Corleone family had two Fredos. https://t.co/87J8z8VRds — CoronaTester (@neontaster) March 17, 2020

Seriously, though. Opportunities to laugh are getting pretty scarce these days, so when one comes along, we’ll seize it.

This is actually legit funny. https://t.co/S410FMcbYH — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 17, 2020

This is good content. — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦‍♀️ (@Tzipshmil) March 17, 2020

That was a nice breath of fresh air! — Terry I Am Resists (@squawpass) March 17, 2020

Nothing like intra-family Italian American banter to brighten up an otherwise very dark time. — Ryan Zamarripa (@ryan_zamarripa) March 17, 2020