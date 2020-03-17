We joke a lot about looking for our shocked faces, but this time, we might actually need them.

On CNN today, Dana Bash had … nice things to say about Donald Trump’s current handling of the COVID19 crisis:

CNN’s Dana Bash: President @realDonaldTrump “is being the kind of leader that people need”https://t.co/RlDJzN95uA pic.twitter.com/7HjciXSmtW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2020

Praise for Trump on CNN? Wow. Dana Bash: President Trump “is being the kind of leader that people need.. in times of crisis and uncertainty.” pic.twitter.com/1rEWoYh9lK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2020

Dana Bash just called Trump's tone "remarkable" and the kind of leadership we need during a crisis and said his recent pivot was "pretty incredible." pic.twitter.com/kXx2Uv0L4m — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 17, 2020

We can honestly say we didn’t see that coming.

Am I hallucinating this?On CNN?? — Dan Lambert (@aslohand) March 17, 2020

Did hell freeze over? — Brenda Cox Clayton (@beeathome52) March 17, 2020

Stranger things have happened, we suppose.

Hope Bash knows what she’s in for now …

what is she on? — Alf (@GordonShumway66) March 17, 2020

CNN's Dana Bash is talking about how Trump is becoming the leader Americans lead because he isn't completely denying the existence of a pandemic, because he has "a tone of calm, and understand how dire this is." Dana Bash is evidently insane. The lowest possible bar. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 17, 2020

Dana Bash is the epitome of what's wrong with the main stream media. — Rob Wagner 🆘 (@wagner_rob) March 17, 2020

At CNN and Dana Bash: pic.twitter.com/242JDHTe1E — Tēcuani 🐆☭🌹 (@MexicaProletari) March 17, 2020

What a time to be alive.

***

Update:

Bash is still getting, well, bashed for praising Trump’s leadership:

Here is the clip of @DanaBashCNN praising Trump because he’s now screaming at reporters and going on absolute tantrums like he normally does. I feel like I’m living on another planet. (via @LisPower1)pic.twitter.com/PFiIbCj37s — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 17, 2020

For what it’s worth, here’s how she responds to her critics: