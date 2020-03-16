In the midst of all the COVID19 craziness, it’s nice to get a healthy dose of common sense and calmness.
Take it away, Max and Mel Brooks:
A message from me and my dad, @Melbrooks. #coronavirus #DontBeASpreader pic.twitter.com/Hqhc4fFXbe
— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) March 16, 2020
More like that, please.
Thank you! A great way to deliver a great message!
— Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) March 16, 2020
Thanks for this @MelBrooks & @maxbrooksauthor! https://t.co/MG4d3PfknR
— Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) March 16, 2020
LOVE Mel Brooks! What a fabulous way to spread the word!
— stephiegal (@stephiegal) March 16, 2020
Hopefully soon enough, word will be the only thing that’s spreading.
This is amazing. https://t.co/oh64CDuz9q
— Self Quarantine Deez Nuts (@brodigan) March 16, 2020
Love this: https://t.co/OHqMmKFaZv
— Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) March 16, 2020
amazing work, thank you!
— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 16, 2020
This is adorable. And also important!
— Danielle SepulvereSpellingBee (@ellesep) March 16, 2020
Bravo!
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 16, 2020
I love you for this! #DontBeASpreader
— Nowhere Girl 😎 #ResistFascism & WASH YOUR HANDS! (@SelfImposedXile) March 16, 2020
Max, this is awesome. I see the apple doesn't fall from from the national treasure. Thank you.
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2020
And speaking of national treasures …
Coronavirus better not get to Mel Brooks or it’s war https://t.co/aVydtdnV4N
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 16, 2020
Mel Brooks must be protected at all costs https://t.co/scfgCs4S0K
— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) March 16, 2020