In the midst of all the COVID19 craziness, it’s nice to get a healthy dose of common sense and calmness.

Take it away, Max and Mel Brooks:

More like that, please.

Thank you! A great way to deliver a great message! — Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) March 16, 2020

LOVE Mel Brooks! What a fabulous way to spread the word! — stephiegal (@stephiegal) March 16, 2020

Hopefully soon enough, word will be the only thing that’s spreading.

This is amazing. https://t.co/oh64CDuz9q — Self Quarantine Deez Nuts (@brodigan) March 16, 2020

amazing work, thank you! — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 16, 2020

This is adorable. And also important! — Danielle SepulvereSpellingBee (@ellesep) March 16, 2020

Bravo! — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 16, 2020

I love you for this! #DontBeASpreader — Nowhere Girl 😎 #ResistFascism & WASH YOUR HANDS! (@SelfImposedXile) March 16, 2020

Max, this is awesome. I see the apple doesn't fall from from the national treasure. Thank you. — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2020

And speaking of national treasures …

Coronavirus better not get to Mel Brooks or it’s war https://t.co/aVydtdnV4N — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 16, 2020