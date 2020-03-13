Last night, Rachel Maddow interviewed New York Times health and science reporter Donald McNeil about COVID19. She thought the segment was worth sharing and spreading around:

McNeil’s not a doctor. But he is a useful idiot on TV!

Notable that Maddow’s expert is a science and health reporter for the New York Times. A month ago, the NYT was willing to acknowledge the Chinese government’s role in spreading COVID19:

Guess the New York Times, Rachel Maddow, and the rest have received and taken to heart their new talking points that ackshually, we should be more like China.

‘How much is China paying you?’ Blue-checked political scientist chimes in on COVID19 with ‘an excellent recitation of Communist China propaganda’

