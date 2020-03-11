In case you missed it, Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison:

Well, hope you’ve got your tiny violins handy, because Weinstein’s very upset:

Playing the victim card after all he’s done takes some serious chutzpah. We’ll give him that. But that’s as generous as we’re willing to get.

Sorry, Harvey. Except not sorry.

