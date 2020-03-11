As we’ve said before, we’re not medical professionals and are certainly not qualified to diagnose others.

But it’s very difficult to watch and listen to Joe Biden and wonder if he’s up to the job of POTUS, let alone running for POTUS. He flies off the handle at the drop of a hat, threatens voters and journalists, forgets where he is, and frequently loses his train of thought.

We’re not pulling for Bernie Sanders (or Tulsi Gabbard, for that matter) by any stretch, but it’s a bit unsettling, to say the least, that Biden is the Democratic frontrunner. For the record, country legend Charlie Daniels thinks the DNC’s not doing themselves — or Joe Biden — too many favors by pushing Biden as their nominee:

They have to know. But they don’t seem to care.

Donald Trump has his own issues, to be sure. But if the Democrats who frequently question Donald Trump’s mental acuity are ignoring genuinely troubling signs from Joe Biden, they don’t have our best interests in mind, either.

Of course, maybe they’re not all that bothered by Biden’s issues because they’re not actually concerned that if elected, he’d actually be in any position to do anything:

