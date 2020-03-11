As we’ve said before, we’re not medical professionals and are certainly not qualified to diagnose others.

But it’s very difficult to watch and listen to Joe Biden and wonder if he’s up to the job of POTUS, let alone running for POTUS. He flies off the handle at the drop of a hat, threatens voters and journalists, forgets where he is, and frequently loses his train of thought.

We’re not pulling for Bernie Sanders (or Tulsi Gabbard, for that matter) by any stretch, but it’s a bit unsettling, to say the least, that Biden is the Democratic frontrunner. For the record, country legend Charlie Daniels thinks the DNC’s not doing themselves — or Joe Biden — too many favors by pushing Biden as their nominee: