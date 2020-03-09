It’s a good thing the media aren’t trying to fan the flames of panic over COVID19. Otherwise we might really be in trouble.

In case you missed it, Ainsley Earhardt interviewed White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on “FOX & Friends” today. CNN’s Chris Cillizza was apparently watching and got the transcript:

Earhardt: “Stephanie, when Bernie was on ‘Meet the Press’ over the weekend, Chuck Todd asked him if he was going to continue to be on the campaign trail because we keep hearing if you’re around 80 years old you are susceptible, and he is 78 years old. President Trump is 73. Will he continue to have rallies and be out there on the campaign trail?”

Grisham: “He actually just addressed this. Yes, he plans on still holding rallies. And I’ll tell you what, with our President — this man who doesn’t sleep and who I have seen work 15-16 hours a day every day — I have no problem thinking that he’s going to be just fine and just healthy.”

Well, for what it’s worth, Chris Cillizza has a big problem with that:

More from Cillizza:

Grisham’s response is akin to being asked about whether you are worried about getting the flu and responding: “No, I lift a lot of weights and I am pretty jacked.”

No, actually, it’s worse than that. Because what Grisham is touting — that Trump works a lot and doesn’t sleep — are just the sort of things that make you more vulnerable to illness, not less so! Lack of sleep is VERY clearly linked to lowered immune health!

We get being concerned about Donald Trump’s health. He is the president after all. But this really comes off like yet another example of Chris Cillizza straining to twist what would be seen as a virtue in, say, President Obama, into a vice because it’s President Trump.

