Wow, can Bernie Sanders pick ’em, or can he pick ’em?

i've joined the campaign as a senior advisor; accepting the challenges & contradictions to my friends & comrades: thank you for the love & accountability. this is a people's position on a people's campaign. We will leave no one behind. That is our promise.@BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/QyyApLSPLN — phillip agnew (@iPhilSomething) March 8, 2020

Everyone, meet new campaign senior adviser Phillip Agnew:

Sanders campaign promotes to Senior Advisor Phillip Agnew, who tweets: America is responsible for mass shooting at Orlando nightclub, lied about killing Osama bin Laden, murders its citizens for money pic.twitter.com/XNB2f046XX — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

Here is how would-be President Sander's new Senior Advisor, Phillip Agnew, imagines America.https://t.co/iMCyCcTndD pic.twitter.com/Em8PYYTjb9 — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

Sanders' new Senior Advisor, Phillip Agnew, is a co-founder of Dream Defenders, which contributed the section to the platform of the #BLM coalition, Movement for Black Lives, that singled out Israel for an accusation of "genocide" against Palestinians. His politics are in line. pic.twitter.com/c97qGmyP9y — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders' new Senior Advisor, Phillip Agnew, extends his vision of a savage America, somnolent about its brutal history, to Israel–a violent racist fraud "masquerading as a Jewish state". What will be be advising @BernieSanders on? pic.twitter.com/PpNUAYGEbZ — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

.@BernieSanders believes that embracing people like Agnews will help him with the black voters he's performed poorly with, but that's the kind of ham-fisted, tone deaf and embarrassing move you'd expect from a white antique socialist, for whom class and not race is everything. — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

This is what Phillip Agnews represents today — a small group of useful idiots who have had their sympathies preyed on since the Six-Day War.https://t.co/awZag9M83P — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

UPDATE: On Sep-11 2016, @BernieSanders’ new Senior Advisor Phillip Agnew shared a cartoon by Carlos Latuff—who won 2nd Place in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Competition—depicting 9/11 as just desserts of US foreign policy. Agnew’s caption: “What goes round comes round” pic.twitter.com/0mmO0JnJho — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 9, 2020

It’s almost as if Bernie Sanders has a type.

A crazy conspiracist who hates America? He will fit right in with the Sanders campaign. https://t.co/5kKxFVD9gN — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 9, 2020

Sounds like he's with the right campaign 🤦‍♂️ — NEVER EVER EVER…BERNIE (@InsideASCIF) March 8, 2020