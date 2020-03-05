Progressive writer for hire (and Vox alumna) Emily Crockett is among the many media feminists heartbroken over Elizabeth Warren’s exit from the Democratic presidential race. But while a lot of her comrades are sticking strictly to the “Elizabeth Warren is a victim of sexism” angle, Emily’s taking things up a notch:

Dems had the chance to nominate a once-in-a-generation political and intellectual talent, and elect our first woman president to boot. The worst part is, most of them WANTED to. But they were too scared and paralyzed by Trump, and too gaslit by the media, to follow their heart. — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) March 5, 2020

It was only a matter of time.

That's more like it. https://t.co/WUatwigfxU — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 5, 2020

Right? This had to be Trump’s fault somehow. It always is.

pic.twitter.com/A1qlX1wPiM — 🇺🇸 Not Tired of Winning Yet 🇺🇸 (@Pumped_4_Trump) March 5, 2020

I agree. It's Trump's fault the Democrats are sexist. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 5, 2020

Yes, yes it’s Trumps fault….🤣 — BPB (@BradBatchelor) March 5, 2020

Oh I get it… Trump is sooooooo sexist he infected the entire Liberal Electorate… — Just Sayin' (@JustSayin_Yo) March 5, 2020

Obviously.

Yeah, that's totally why they didn't vote for her. (end sarcasm) — Chris Arrr (@capitalistpeeg) March 5, 2020

To be fair, Elizabeth Warren won’t accept responsibility for her own unelectability. So why should her media defenders behave any differently?