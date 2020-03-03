With Amy Klobuchar out of the Democratic presidential race, Elizabeth Warren is the last woman standing.

Or is she?

.@DanaPerino I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is "real" and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake? pic.twitter.com/VKCxy2JzFe — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard hasn’t dropped out yet, but she’s dropping bombs on Elizabeth Warren.

You hate to see it. Except you actually love it.

