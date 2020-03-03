Lincoln Project luminary George Conway is doing his part to conserve conservatism … by donating a nice chunk of change to Joe Biden’s campaign:

Conservatism isn’t gonna conserve itself! Thank goodness for stunningly brave warriors like George Conway to carry the torch and show us the way.

Fiscally conservative in #NeverTrump terms means lighting your money on fire. — NYPatriot (@NWOinPanicMode) March 4, 2020

Poor guy is so desperate to be in the limelight from under his wife shadow lmfao https://t.co/iupcT4gzwZ — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) March 4, 2020