As Twitchy told you last night, Joe Biden’s campaign finally cleared up all that confusion surrounding Biden’s story about being arrested on his way to visit Nelson Mandela in prison. Campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield explained that Biden wasn’t arrested, per se, but rather he was separated from members of the CBC who he had accompanied on his trip.

That is … not the same thing as being arrested.

Obviously, Bedingfield’s explanation was insufficient. But maybe Biden himself could explain it better. On CNN this morning, Biden told John Berman what he really meant by all this:

Biden comments on his changing story about his arrest in South Africa on CNN this morning: "I said arrested. I meant I was not able to move…I guess I wasn't arrested. I was stopped. I wasn't able to go where I wanted to go." — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) February 28, 2020

Watch:

In a shameful exchange, @cnn finally asks @JoeBiden about lying several times about being arrested in South Africa on way to meet Nelson Mandela. -Biden says he meant "he was not able to move" and he was "stopped"

–@JohnBerman doesn't challenge him, pivots to Trump question pic.twitter.com/ubREcy4boS — Jordan (@JordanChariton) February 28, 2020

It's not just that @JoeBiden lied about being arrested in apartheid South Africa before meeting Mandela. He said that later, when Mandela came to the White House, he "thanked him" for getting arrested. This is a lie. — Jordan (@JordanChariton) February 28, 2020

Nobody digs a hole quite like Joe Biden.