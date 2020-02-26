Horrible news today out of Wisconsin this afternoon, as a mass shooting at MillerCoors’ Milwaukee campus has reportedly left at least seven people dead, including the shooter:

7 people are dead, including a gunman, on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel https://t.co/O8RXyBlBNG — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 26, 2020

Breaking: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 7 people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee. The suspect was reportedly a former employee. pic.twitter.com/a2atsmgoYv — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 26, 2020

#BREAKING: WITI-TV reporting gunman in today's mass shooting in Milwaukee was fired today from company. pic.twitter.com/qIH0U0ZUtp — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) February 26, 2020

Normal people would learn of something like this and feel terrible for the victims and their loved ones. Express sympathy and sadness. Evidently journalist Zach Everson, who, according to his Twitter bio, reports chiefly on Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel, is not a normal person. Because this was his reaction to the news:

MillerCoors chairperson through 2011, Pete Coors, appeared in ads for the NRA. https://t.co/HeML8bbZWS https://t.co/20ALFcx9wE — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) February 26, 2020

"I'm the NRA." – Pete Coors, MillerCoors's former chair and Molson Coors's current vice chair, in a 1986 magazine ad for the @NRAhttps://t.co/NNDi9ZRYhx pic.twitter.com/RhJKRgQYgf — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) February 26, 2020

Ah, well. Guess MillerCoors had it coming, then.

Good to see local village idiot @Z_Everson with his quick google search to find the latest "dirt". — Matt Johnson (@guntuck1) February 26, 2020

Never miss a good old low blow.Sick one little "Zach" — Jig (@jiggrinder1) February 26, 2020