Horrible news today out of Wisconsin this afternoon, as a mass shooting at MillerCoors’ Milwaukee campus has reportedly left at least seven people dead, including the shooter:

Normal people would learn of something like this and feel terrible for the victims and their loved ones. Express sympathy and sadness. Evidently journalist Zach Everson, who, according to his Twitter bio, reports chiefly on Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel, is not a normal person. Because this was his reaction to the news:

Ah, well. Guess MillerCoors had it coming, then.

