Well, this probably won’t help Michael Bloomberg shake his reputation for being not so great with women …

NEW: Harvey Weinstein recorded a robocall for Mike Bloomberg’s 2005 reelection campaign, part of a political alliance that also included Bloomberg naming Weinstein to a philanthropic board. Story w/ @aterkel:https://t.co/3TpZTemA6l — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 25, 2020

More from HuffPost:

Weinstein’s reach even extends into the current Democratic presidential race. In 2005, he recorded a robocall to boost Michael Bloomberg’s bid for reelection as mayor of New York City.

HuffPost was not able to obtain an audio file of the robocall, but there were media reports at the time about it.

“New York City is a great place to make movies,” Weinstein said, according to the now-defunct New York Sun. “And we’ve got a great leader in Mike Bloomberg.”

Not a great look for the aspiring Democratic president.

Worth noting, however:

If this is going to be the new standard have I got news for you on how many other Democrats happily took his money or praised him as a top DNC bundler. https://t.co/sObRIoQWHB — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2020

Good point!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.