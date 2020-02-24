We don’t have a lot of great things to say around here about Ana Navarro, but she’s right about the dangers of communist indoctrination of kids:

Leave it to someone like independent journalist and ex-BuzzFeeder John R. Stanton to twist Navarro’s tweet into a condemnation of … the Pledge of Allegiance? Because as we all know, reciting the Pledge is basically the same as regurgitating propaganda.

One could certainly argue that indoctrination happens in varying degrees in a lot of schools, but the idea that it’s “all in service of of (sic) the White Evangelical Christian ideology” is pretty ridiculous.

Right?

All the same, if John’s really that concerned about kids being indoctrinated in schools …

There you go!

