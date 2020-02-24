We don’t have a lot of great things to say around here about Ana Navarro, but she’s right about the dangers of communist indoctrination of kids:

I was in 2nd Grade when Sandinistas came to power in Nicaragua. They adopted Cuban education model. The books/curriculum taught ideological indoctrination. Children had to recite communist, revolutionary, anti-American slogans. That’s how communist teach people to read and write. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 24, 2020

Leave it to someone like independent journalist and ex-BuzzFeeder John R. Stanton to twist Navarro’s tweet into a condemnation of … the Pledge of Allegiance? Because as we all know, reciting the Pledge is basically the same as regurgitating propaganda.